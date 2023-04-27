East Wagga-Kooringal will be without two dangerous forward for Saturday's clash with Marrar.
Full-forward Jarrad Boumann is out after injuring himself early in last Saturday's win over Temora at Nixon Park.
Also joining him on the sidelines for the Bombers showdown is Brocke Argus, who has kicked 12 goals from his two appearances this season.
The Hawks welcome back captain Luke Cuthbert from holidays, while Daniel McCarthy will also make a welcome return after missing last week.
Marrar welcome back former captain Jackson Moye for his first game of the season, along with valuable utility Cane Graetz, who missed last week.
Jordan Hedington, with a broken jaw, and Toby Lawler are both out for the Bombers.
