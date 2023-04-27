The Daily Advertiser
Home/Sport/Farrer League

East Wagga-Kooringal without in-form forwards for showdown with Marrar

MM
By Matt Malone
April 28 2023 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jarrad Boumann will miss East Wagga-Kooringal's clash with Marrar on Saturday. Picture by Emma Hillier
Jarrad Boumann will miss East Wagga-Kooringal's clash with Marrar on Saturday. Picture by Emma Hillier

East Wagga-Kooringal will be without two dangerous forward for Saturday's clash with Marrar.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Matt Malone

Sports editor

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.