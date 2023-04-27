Wagga locals Ethan Semple and Annabel Vonarx have been named Suns Regional Touch club captains ahead of this weekend's Junior Regionals Championships.
The pair have been involved in touch for most of their childhoods and played several times at a representative level.
Now topping the age bracket at the championships, the pair will lead the club and act as role models for the younger players below them.
Attending the carnival since he was 14, Semple is honoured to have been granted the captaincy.
"I know what it's like to look up to older players and take on board what they've done for Suns as a club as well, and I hope to take that on this year and show people what this club means to me as a person and hopefully they can lead it in the future too," he said.
Vonarx said she enjoys the opportunity to play alongside other athletes performing at the next level.
"It's pretty exciting to be captain, I wasn't expecting it all," Vonarx said.
The pace of the game and a chance to play alongside her friends has kept her in the sport.
"It's just very enjoyable for me, it's my sport, there's a lot of fitness involved, it keeps me motivated," she said.
Wagga Touch Association players feature heavily in the Suns sides, with players sourced from the Riverina.
The Championship features teams representing regions across NSW.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
