The Daily Advertiser
Home/News/Latest News

Semple, Vonarx club captains for Suns at Junior Regional Championships

Tahlia Sinclair
By Tahlia Sinclair
Updated April 27 2023 - 5:41pm, first published 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wagga's Ethan Semple will captain the Suns at the Junior Regional Championships this weekend. Picture supplied
Wagga's Ethan Semple will captain the Suns at the Junior Regional Championships this weekend. Picture supplied

Wagga locals Ethan Semple and Annabel Vonarx have been named Suns Regional Touch club captains ahead of this weekend's Junior Regionals Championships.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tahlia Sinclair

Tahlia Sinclair

Sports journalist

Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.