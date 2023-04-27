The Daily Advertiser
Home/Sport/Farrer League

Temora coach Jimmy Kennedy keen to get Jeff Gartlett 'one out' inside 50 against Northern Jets

MM
By Matt Malone
April 28 2023 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jeff Gartlett in action for Albury Tigers last season in the Ovens and Murray League. Picture by James Wiltshire
Jeff Gartlett in action for Albury Tigers last season in the Ovens and Murray League. Picture by James Wiltshire

TEMORA are set to isolate former AFL star Jeff Gartlett inside 50 in Saturday's Farrer League derby against Northern Jets at Nixon Park.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Matt Malone

Sports editor

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.