TEMORA are set to isolate former AFL star Jeff Garlett inside 50 in Saturday's Farrer League derby against Northern Jets at Nixon Park.
Garlett is a massive inclusion for the Kangaroos, who will be out to turnaround their season when they host the undefeated Northern Jets.
Temora has secured Garlett for a guest appearance as the former leading goalkicker at both Melbourne and Carlton enjoys the bye with Ovens and Murray League club Albury Tigers.
Temora coach Jimmy Kennedy said the plan was to make Garlett as dangerous as possible, while also signalling the possibility at stints in the midfield.
"We'll have him up forward, get him one out, even throw him in the midfield just to get his hands on the footy a bit more but we're going to use his attacking weapons up forward," Kennedy said.
"Just his experience on the field, he can help guide a few of our younger blokes there in the forward line. Just that experience really is what we're hoping he brings."
Kennedy said it's not just the youngsters at Temora that are looking to run out alongside the former AFL star.
"Just to be playing alongside him, I'm really excited," he said.
"Even I'm going to get something out of it, I can't wait for it. I'll pick his brains a bit given he's come from that higher level."
Temora backed up their 90-point loss to The Rock-Yerong Creek with a 45-point defeat at the hands of East Wagga-Kooringal last Saturday.
Kennedy demanded a response after the loss to the Magpies and was happy with what he got.
"We worked on transitioning the ball from defence, we done that a lot better against East Wagga but we just didn't capitalise on our scoring opportunities, we were a bit wasteful in front of goal," he said.
"We definitely responded and played better footy, we just didn't convert. We had better chances, we just didn't convert those chances into goals.
"There were a lot better signs, I was really happy with the improvement and the effort from the boys."
Kennedy hopes the clash against their arch-rivals on Saturday brings out the best in his team.
"It's the local derby and they're always good so we're just looking forward to the game really, it will be a good contest," he said.
"I'm hoping the boys are very motivated to put in a four quarter effort this weekend, that's what we're aiming to do against the Jets."
