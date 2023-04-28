Wagga Scorchers assistant coach James Dallas is pleased with the development of the side in just six games.
Dallas, a non-playing assistant coach, has been supporting playing head coaches Patrick O'Donnell and Casey Younie.
With 30-years experience at Wagga Hockey, Dallas has been watching the games from a different angle.
"I'm a non-playing coach, it makes it a bit easier sometimes to come across stuff they haven't noticed while they're playing," Dallas said.
Playing last year's runners up this week, Scorchers have played 2022's top four sides in the Canberra League one competition to open their season.
"We've really been thrown straight into it, right into the deep end," Dallas said.
"It's not going to be an easy game again but we're certainly up to the challenge."
Their first year in the competition, Scorchers are conscious that good things take time.
Dallas said it's been reassuring to see how far the side has come in just six games together, after merging players from clubs across Wagga.
"The first games we played, we sort of fell off halfway, but by the game just gone, to the end, we were running hard," he said.
"We're getting to that point, we're not falling off and hopefully we'll continue that against our game against United this week.
"I think we've got a good structure now, and certainly the guys are starting to gel well as a team now.
"Coming from different clubs as a combined team, it's a hard process to get together when you're not used to playing with those guys, but it's certainly coming together well."
Making changes across the start of the season to find their structure and game style, Dallas believes the team has found what suits them well.
A significant commitment to join the new club and put their hands up for the travel to and from Canberra, Dallas has been pleased with how the squad has come into the side with clear intentions.
Heading into their game against United Hockey Club this weekend Dallas is emphasising back-to-basics skills.
"I'm happy with the effort and the commitment we've been putting in every week, we've just got to get to the point now where we're at the standard that we know at this level of competition now, to recognise that just a small mistake can lead to a turn around and goal for the other team," he said.
Scorchers have a number of players returning to the squad this weekend after competing in the Australian Defence Force National Championships.
Travelling to Canberra once again, Scorchers play United Hockey Club on Saturday afternoon.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
