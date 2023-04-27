Surprise packet Beau Rock is proving to be the gift that keeps on giving as he lines up chasing four straight victories in the Benchmark 66 (1000m) at Albury on Friday.
The gelding has won his past three appearances at Canberra for three different female jockeys and will have the services of another new jockey in three kilogram claiming apprentice, Coriah Keatings.
Trainer Gratz Vella has produced Beau Rock to win five times and the galloper is closing in on $100,000 in prizemoney.
"I bought him at an online sale for $7000 and he has really paid his way," Vella said.
"I have had horses win more races, but not too many I can remember win three in a row.
"It keeps getting harder to keep winning and I wanted to claim off him because he isn't overly tall although he is thick set."
MORE SPORT NEWS
Beau Rock did his early racing with five starts in Victoria and won his first race at his second start for Vella at Canberra which has been the scene for all of his victories.
The five-year-old son of Magnus dug deep to win narrowly at Canberra on April 14 where he carried 59 kilograms - half a kilogram more than what he will on Friday.
Beau Rock had a lengthy spell at the end of last winter and has returned in the best form of his career with two placings before his three wins.
Crimson Rock (Kym Davison) and Sinaloa (Mitch Beer) will be having their first starts for their respective new stables after looking the part in a recent trial at Wagga where they filled the first two positions.
Last start Gundagai winner, Keith, responded with the addition of blinkers last start at Gundagai and is capable of winning again.
Backwater Trader won as he liked when resuming at Wagga and at his next start was blocked for a run and looked extremely unlucky not to win again.
The top weight Chairman's Choice has a big weight of 63 kilograms and will be fitter for recent racing and a last start sixth at Wodonga last week.
Meanwhile, Vella will also start Prophet Time who is chasing her first career win in the Maiden Handicap (1175m).
Prophet Time has finished third twice and fourth in three starts this campaign.
Two races on Friday will honour the services of long-standing former committeemen Mark Cronin Gerard Judd.
Cronin is a former club president and has held various other roles in his 31 years at Albury, while Judd was a former vice president during his two decades.
The Albury track is rated a soft five for the eight races with some rain forecast on Friday.
