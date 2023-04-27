The Daily Advertiser
Home/News/Latest News

Beau Rock has proven a bargain buy for Canberra trainer Gratz Vella and connections

By Graeme White
April 27 2023 - 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Canberra trainer Gratz Vella (left) with Tommy Berry on Wagga Gold Cup day last year. Vella has Beau Rock shooting for four straight at Albury on Friday. Picture by Les Smith
Canberra trainer Gratz Vella (left) with Tommy Berry on Wagga Gold Cup day last year. Vella has Beau Rock shooting for four straight at Albury on Friday. Picture by Les Smith

Surprise packet Beau Rock is proving to be the gift that keeps on giving as he lines up chasing four straight victories in the Benchmark 66 (1000m) at Albury on Friday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.