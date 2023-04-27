Charles Sturt University say student numbers have increased by almost 20 per cent at the Wagga campus compared to last year.
Total enrolments for all courses offered at the campus were up by 18.6 per cent this year compared to 2022.
The number of commencing students studying a bachelor of agriculture also increased by 55 per cent this year. There are also 37 per cent more new students beginning a bachelor of animal studies this year and 22 per cent more studying a bachelor of education.
A Charles Sturt University (CSU) spokesperson said the Wagga campus's accommodation is also at capacity due to student demand.
"The suite of courses taught at Charles Sturt University in Wagga in 2023 have been optimised to make best use of the campus's state-of-the-art learning facilities in fields of science and agriculture, as well training the teachers, nurses and other vital workers that regional Australia desperately needs," the spokesperson said.
"This has been very effective in terms of attracting new students, with total 2023 on-campus enrolments up by 18.6 per cent on 2022's figures."
It comes after Wagga City Council added working with CSU to bring more courses to the campus to it's updated advocacy plan.
Councillor Dan Hayes said in Wednesday's council meeting council needed to work with both governments and CSU to make sure the campus was not "abandoned".
"Psychology is gone, pharmacy is gone, creative industries is gone - I just don't know how many more courses can be removed from the Wagga campus for that campus to thrive," he said.
"CSU's value to our community cannot be understated."
The CSU spokesperson said was will to work with all stakeholders to ensure the campus continues to be a "cornerstone of the city".
"Charles Sturt University has a long and proud history in Wagga Wagga and remains committed to the campus's growth and prosperity in the future," the spokesperson said.
"Charles Sturt undertakes a co-creation process with local industry and stakeholders - including Wagga Wagga City Council - in the development of new courses that are relevant to the skills needs of the region," the spokesperson said.
Georgia comes to the Daily Advertiser from the Snowy Mountains via Shepparton, Victoria.
