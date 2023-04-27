Lions ready to come out strong against Tigers

Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong are hoping to bounce back from a disappointing second half last week with a strong showing against Wagga Tigers on Saturday.
Co-coach Bec Johnson said the coaches have been pleased with how the team has started the year and is excited to get back out on court.
After a somewhat disjointed pre-season due to crossover with the women's football finals, Johnson said it's been nice to have players back on board.
"It was a great effort on the footy win and doing it back-to-back but it is nice to have the full squad back at netball training and focused on the twice a week training," Johnson said.
"People have transitioned really quickly, and there's a lot of easily transferable skills, it's just that real team connection that we've been building on."
With focus now squarely on netball Johnson said the side was strong in their first game over Leeton but felt they let themselves down during their loss to Griffith.
Lions don't have much height in their side and Johnson said the team got sucked into playing Griffiths' game.
"In the first half of the game we played really smart netball and got a little bit complacent in the back half of the game and played into the strengths of Griffith rather than our own strengths," she said.
"Those big passes, letting them take the intercept rather than us really controlling the play.
"Every team plays differently and we're focusing on what we do well, we're a fast team generally rather than being tall and relying on height, so remembering that other teams are different but there's no point playing how they play, we've got to play how we play."
Lions brought several new players into their A grade side this year including a contingent of the 2022 premiership winning under 17 side.
Donning the Lions colours for the first time this year is West Australian defender Sophie Beasley.
"She's really brought some great energy to the team, and real strengths and a different playing style being from Western Australia, which is really nice," Johnson said.
Knocked out by Wagga Tigers in last year's finals, Johnson said the team is ready to take the court on Saturday.
"I think it'll be a good match on both sides, two really strong teams," she said.
"I'm really excited about it, we've been building and I think we've absolutely got that strength to win."
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
