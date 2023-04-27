Wagga's booming northern suburbs could soon experience even more growth after preliminary plans to establish a new Catholic school were announced this week.
The Catholic Education Diocese of Wagga has embarked on a feasibility study to assess the viability of a new primary school in Boorooma.
A block of approximately 3.5 hectares adjacent to the newly-opened Boorooma shops and the Catholic seminary Vianney College has been earmarked for the proposed school.
While plans are still in their early stages, the diocese's director of Catholic education, Andrew Watson, said the school could be up and running in as little as three to four years if it comes to fruition.
With four catholic primary schools across the river, Dr Watson said it was important to provide access to Catholic education closer to home for residents of the city's northern suburbs.
"I commenced as director of education at the start of 2022 and something I identified early on is the growing nature of the northern suburbs and the fact we didn't have a Catholic primary school in that part of Wagga," he said.
"So this is the missing [link]."
After commencing discussions with the Catholic Education Council towards the end of last year, the diocese had a demographic report completed and is now moving onto a feasibility study.
"Part of this feasibility study is gauging the level of interest from the community about starting up a Catholic school in the northern suburbs," Dr Watson said.
One person excited at the prospect of a new school was Coolamon mum Jess De Jong.
Ms De Jong, 33, commutes to Wagga where she works as the capital infrastructure manager with the Catholic Education Diocese of Wagga and has two young children yet to start their schooling journeys.
She said having a range of schools in the northern suburbs was particularly appealing to those commuting from the city's north.
"You can drop your kids to school here and then it's also on the way home," she said.
About 20 per cent of all students in Australia attend Catholic schools.
Community members have been encouraged to register their interest to receive updates about the proposed new K-6 Catholic school by visiting: bit.ly/estella-school
Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au
