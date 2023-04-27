The Daily Advertiser
Emergency services descend on the Murrumbidgee River at Wagga in search of a woman feared missing in water

Taylor Dodge
By Taylor Dodge
Updated April 27 2023 - 6:14pm, first published 5:45pm
Specialist paramedics were called to the Murrumbidgee River in Wagga following reports of a woman feared missing in the water. Picture by Taylor Dodge
Specialist paramedics were called to the Murrumbidgee River in Wagga following reports of a woman feared missing in the water. Picture by Taylor Dodge

A huge emergency presence descended on the Murrumbidgee River in Wagga's CBD on Thursday afternoon amid concerns a woman was missing in the water.

Taylor Dodge

Taylor Dodge

