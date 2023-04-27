A huge emergency presence descended on the Murrumbidgee River in Wagga's CBD on Thursday afternoon amid concerns a woman was missing in the water.
Emergency services were called to the river about 2.30pm following reports a woman had gone missing.
A spokesperson for NSW Police said a multi-agency search of the river - involving officers from Riverina Police District, NSW Ambulance and Fire and Rescue NSW - had commenced.
Specialist paramedics and an Ambulance NSW rescue unit are among the emergency services personnel who are on the scene at a command post set up near the car park off Cadell Place.
Volunteer Rescue Association members are also there.
Ambulance and police had also been stationed along Narrung Street shortly prior to moving to Cadell Place.
Police taped off the entrance to the river via the Cadell Place car park, which was also closed.
No further information has been made available.
Your story matters, your voice deserves to be heard and I would love to help you share it. I have five years of experience as a Journalist with Australian Community Media covering an array of topics, with a key focus on breaking news and crime and a passion for people. E: taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
