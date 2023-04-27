Undermanned and without a goal keeper, Junee started their Leonard Cup season strong and coach Matthew Stubbs is expecting to continue the season with the same energy.
The side has lost five players during the off season but Stubbs is pleased with how the side has come together, with plenty of young legs joining.
This weekend Stubbs is expecting a good game with South Wagga, and hopes his side's fitness will shine once again.
With legs lasting the entire match last weekend, he was pleased with their performance, though short a key player.
"We still haven't found a full-time goal keeper yet," Stubbs said.
"We're just rotating through it, this week one of our gun strikers Tahlia White has volunteered to go in goals, so we might lose a bit of firepower up front but the girls know until someone puts their hand up we're going to just keep rotating through it."
White scored two of Junee's goals last week, but while she'll be in defence this weekend, Jaguars will back Amy Hanlon to the side.
Hanlon kicked a massive 28 goals for the Jaguars last year.
"She'll slot in up front and I expect her to score plenty," Stubbs said.
"South Wagga is always really competitive, we've had some good battles, in the last season or two we've made light work of them in some regards but I've got no idea how they're looking this year.
"I'm just hoping for a really competitive game, our ladies love being pushed, they've got plenty of fight in them."
With so many new faces in the side Stubbs said players are still working each other out, a key player in this will be new captain Abby Foley.
"She's stood in part time from game to game in the past and I asked her to be our captain this year and the team's supporting it," Stubbs said.
"She's a great young leader, she plays in that centre midfield and she controls that position really well and really gets behind the team."
After losing last year's grand final Stubbs hopes to go one further but is taking each week as it comes for now.
"I sort of send the girls in with high expectations all the time, because they do work really hard," he said.
"It's early days for us but I don't need to be too critical of the ladies, they're critical enough of themselves.
"They know what they're doing, they're very competitive, I've never come across such a competitive bunch of ladies."
Cootamundra v Young at O'Connor Park.
Hanwood v Tolland at Hanwood.
South Wagga v Junee at Rawlings Park.
Bye: Wagga United
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
