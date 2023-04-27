NORTHERN Jets will not go in with any specific plans to stop former AFL star Jeff Gartlett when he makes a guest appearance for Temora on Saturday.
Gartlett's appearance will add a little extra spice to the local derby at Nixon Park on Saturday in what already shapes as a big day for Temora.
The Kangaroos will officially open their new netball courts on Saturday, hold ladies day and then a question and answer with Gartlett in the clubrooms after the game.
But as far as the Jets are concerned, it's business as usual as they aim to register a fourth straight win to kick off the year.
"We don't have any massive plans for Jeff at the moment," Northern Jets coach Jack Harper said.
"I think we've got a really consistent backline so there might be a couple of guys who filter through but at this stage there's no massive plans for him.
"I think it's great for the competition that Temora have been able to snag Jeff for the game, it's obviously pretty fitting that it's against us.
"In terms of us playing against him, it gives us an opportunity to maybe try something different or give a number of guys a big challenge.
"He's obviously got a lot of X-factor, he's a skillful player so if we can shut him down and let the boys do the rest on the offense, then that is what we're after."
The Jets expect to welcome back Matt Wallis for the clash against his former club.
He was unavailable last weekend but would have missed due to injury anyway.
"He's going to do a fitness test (Thursday night)," Harper explained.
"He felt pretty good but he was just going to test it out (Thursday night) and see whether he's going be right."
Jeromy Lucas will play for a fourth straight week, something that delights the Jets given his availability early in the season was a query at the start of the season.
While Temora have copped back-to-back heavy defeats at the hands of The Rock-Yerong Creek and East Wagga-Kooringal, the Jets are not taking them lightly.
Games between the two clubs are always fiercely contested and Harper does not expect anything different on Saturday.
"It's our biggest rivalry every year," Harper said.
"We've won three on the trot now but you never know what will happen in these games and Temora are every chance of turning on one so we'll be show them the respect they deserve so we can make sure we get the four points."
While Gartlett is a huge inclusion for Temora, they will be without Jimmy Godde, who made an impressive return for the Kangaroos last Saturday.
He has returned to boarding school in Melbourne and will be back for Temora in the next school holidays.
New ruck Brayden Burgess remains sidelined with a knee injury but the Kangaroos do get Ben Cooper back from a shoulder injury, while Tim Shea is close to a return from a hamstring complaint.
Temora will also soon learn the fate of Will Reinhold's shoulder injury but are fearing the worst, that he will require season-ending surgery.
