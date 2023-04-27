Strong support for Mortimer Shield's new look

The first year of a non-competitive Mortimer Shield still saw big numbers attend Wagga's gala day on Thursday.
With the introduction of new player development framework competitive games are no longer played until the age of 13.
It has seen a big adjustment for the long standing primary school competition after South Wagga Public's success last year.
Now towns involved will just have their individual gala days with no finals day to be held.
However NRL development officer Courtney Barratt thought participation was higher with less focus on competition at Parramore Park.
"We're no longer worrying about how many points you score but more about how much fun you have on the day," Barratt said.
There was around 670 kids take part on the day.
With all games non-competitive a second tier of the tackle competition was also introduced.
Barratt thought it helped boost numbers.
"We were happy with the turnout, especially with the changes that have been made to the day it was nice to still see more teams coming along and more kids enjoying the day," she said.
"If anything schools have been more inclined to enter more teams.
"We've split the tackle division and now it's experienced and inexperienced and I think opening it up to the inexperienced category has encouraged teachers to send along students they might not have in the past as they know they are going to be playing against skills of a similar skill level.
"If anything we've had more teams enter with the changes."
Wagga's newest school Estella Public also had a bigger footprint this year with two leaguetag teams taking part this time around.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
