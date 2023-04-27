A stroll past some of Wagga's central public artworks is now as informative as walking through an art gallery.
That's thanks to Wagga City Council's new audio art trail which provides residents and visitors a glimpse into the making of the mural.
Council cultural officer Lauren Reynolds said there were six episodes so far about nine of the artworks in Wagga.
"We're always looking for ways to have people engage in our public art collection," she said.
"We just wanted to have people - both locals and visitors - connect with them and hear a little bit behind the stories of the artworks themselves."
Current episodes focus on murals in the walking loop from the Visitor's Centre on Tarcutta Street along the river trail behind Caddell Street.
Morning Light on Baylis Street and Til the Cow Come Home at Uranquinty also have an episode, which can be accessed via QR codes at the sites.
All artworks currently included feature an audio description for the visually impaired and a small intro but some - like the Dame Edna mural - feature a chat with the artist.
Others feature a community member speaking about how the artwork came to be.
"By listening you get a little bit of insight about the artwork specifically or the story behind it," Ms Reynolds said.
In the episode, the artist Ling said he chose to paint Dame Edna as a playful nod to the character's 'birthplace'.
"I found it very very interesting and you know comical that someone that isn't real that's you know it's a projection of persons comedy routine was given a birth place," he said.
"It presented an opportunity to do something that I say isn't the norm when it comes to you know public art things of that nature especially pushing it that further and getting one my mates to dress up is a lot of fun."
Eventually Ms Reynolds hopes all the art pieces across the Wagga local government area are included in the audio trail.
"We're currently working on a stage three producing some more episodes and hopefully we'll complete the whole collection," she said.
The public art audio trail can be accessed via the QR codes at the artworks on council's website.
Georgia comes to the Daily Advertiser from the Snowy Mountains via Shepparton, Victoria. You can reach her at georgia.rossiter@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0439 364 702
