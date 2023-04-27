The Daily Advertiser
Home/Sport/Group 9

Group Nine set for big centenary celebration

Courtney Rees
By Courtney Rees
Updated April 27 2023 - 4:45pm, first published 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Group Nine chairman Andrew Hinchcliffe is looking forward to the centenary luncheon on Friday.
Group Nine chairman Andrew Hinchcliffe is looking forward to the centenary luncheon on Friday.

Around 300 people will be on hand to celebrate 100 years of Group Nine.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Courtney Rees

Courtney Rees

Sports journalist

Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.