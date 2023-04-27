Group Nine set for big centenary celebration

Around 300 people will be on hand to celebrate 100 years of Group Nine.
The competition's centenary luncheon will be held at The Range Function Centre on Friday with some of the biggest names in the competition's history to be in attendance.
Timed to coincide with the NRL game in Wagga, Canberra Raiders coach Ricky Stuart will be among the guest speakers.
Group Nine chairman Andrew Hinchcliffe is looking forward to the chance to celebrate the rich rugby league history of the competition.
"There's been a lot of work go into it and it's the type of event that obviously doesn't come up very often," Hinchcliffe said.
"Hopefully everyone has a really good day reflecting on the amazing achievements and different moments that have happened over the 100 years of Group Nine."
READ MORE
Hinchcliffe has been impressed with the response.
Cliff Lyons, Les Boyd and Greg Brentnall are among some of the more high profile players set to be in attendance and will share some of their experiences.
Hinchcliffe has also been pleased with the buy in from clubs.
"There's some really high profile names and really iconic figures within local rugby league," he said.
"There's also a good representation across all clubs, which is great.
"It's shaping up as a really good day."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.