The Daily Advertiser
Home/News/Latest News

Turvey Park's Andrew Emery is enjoying his change of role this season and looking forward to a good contest against Coolamon this weekend

JM
By Jimmy Meiklejohn
April 27 2023 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Emery is enjoying his change in role and playing down back for the Bulldogs. Picture by Jimmy Meiklejohn
Andrew Emery is enjoying his change in role and playing down back for the Bulldogs. Picture by Jimmy Meiklejohn

Turvey Park's back six have been outstanding in their first two rounds with the addition of Andrew Emery at centre-half-back proving a massive success for the Bulldogs.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JM

Jimmy Meiklejohn

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.