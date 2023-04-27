Turvey Park's back six have been outstanding in their first two rounds with the addition of Andrew Emery at centre-half-back proving a massive success for the Bulldogs.
After spending the majority of his career across half forward, Emery has made the switch down back and has loved the challenge the new role has offered him throughout the opening two games of the season.
"It's going good actually," Emery said.
"I reckon I play better down back as it takes a bit of the thinking out of it, you just follow your man and play off him.
"I find it a little bit harder in the forward trying to find the footy and you have to rely on your teammates a little bit more as well.
"I've enjoyed being down back and it's been good."
The Bulldogs' back six of Emery, Lachlan McRae, Tim Doyle, Jack Haggar, Jesse Margosis and Matt Ness have gelled together well as a unit and are making it difficult for opposing teams to hit the scoreboard.
Turvey Park has conceded only 93 points in their first two games, that most recently included limiting a rampaging Collingullie-Glenfield Park side to just seven goals last weekend.
Emery is unsure exactly what has led to their strong start to the season down back, however mentioned they are working well together.
"We are going pretty good as a group," he said.
"There is a lot of good communication down there and everyone sort of knows their role.
"It's just a good feeling down there and the boys are playing well together."
After standing tall over Wagga Tigers and the Demons the next big challenge awaits for the Bulldogs when they host Coolamon this weekend.
Emery is predicting a tough challenge against the Hoppers, with the Bulldogs unable to claim the four points in their three clashes against Coolamon last season.
"It's going to be a bit of a tough test I'd say," he said.
"They are supposed to be one of the top sides in the comp and last year we had three pretty close games.
"I think we lost all three of them by a few goals, so hopefully we can get one on them this year."
The Hoppers have always possessed a dangerous forward line which now also includes Tim Oosterhoff who kicked seven goals in his Coolamon debut.
Emery was looking forward to the challenge ahead and was predicting it would be a good battle between the Bulldogs' back six and the Hoppers forwards.
"It should be good," he said.
"I don't know what match-up I'll have yet, but it will probably be Reddy (Joe Redfern) or I know they've got that new forward there who kicked a bag last week.
"I'll take one of those blokes I'd say and it should be a good contest."
The Bulldogs are 2-0 for the first time since 2018 and Emery said it's been enjoyable to be playing such good football in the opening two rounds.
"It's been really good," he said.
"All the boys have another year under their belt and everyone is figuring out Zoc's (Michael Mazzocchi) game plan a bit more. We are just playing really good as a team and our pressure around the footy has been really good.
"We've found a good balance in our team as well as I've obviously made the move down back.
"Our forward line seems to be working a bit better now and the same as the back line where everyone has sort of gelled and is playing really well together."
The Bulldogs pressure has been one of the Bulldogs' strengths throughout the opening two rounds and Emery confirmed it was a major focus for Turvey Park throughout their pre-season.
"That was one of the main things Zoc tried to implement into our game," he said.
"That pressure around the footy and then trying to win it back, then using our spread and legs from there. He's made that a main focus of every game so far this year."
