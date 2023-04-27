New Wagga City hooker Corey Stocks will miss the next five weeks through suspension.
Stocks was red carded in the 62-8 win over CSU at Beres Ellwood Oval on Saturday.
Giving his marching orders for a lifting tackle, the hooker was found guilty of a mid-range offence.
As such he will miss the next five weeks including the top-of-the-table clash against Tumut at Conolly Rugby Complex on Saturday as well as the clash with Waratahs, who are also unbeaten, the following week.
Stocks will be free to return to take on Griffith at Conolly Rugby Complex on June 3, meaning he will miss most of the first half of the season.
Meanwhile Samuela Cava was on the end of an even bigger suspension.
Cava will miss almost the entire season after being found guilty of a mid-range dangerous tackle in round one.
Cava was red carded late in the second grade clash against Ag College to start Tumut's season.
With the judiciary delayed until Wednesday, Cava was handed a 12-week ban.
The red card was in Cava's first game back from suspension after he received a two-week ban for his second red card offence late last year, a penalty which was double due to his poor record which including eight yellow cards last season.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
