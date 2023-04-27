The case against a former teacher accused of child sex abuse committed while working at a Sydney primary school more than 30 years ago has returned to court.
In June 2022, officers from Kuring Gai Police Area Command established Strike Force Byanbi to investigate a series of alleged historic sexual assaults.
The investigation culminated in detectives arresting a 68-year-old man at a home in Wagga last month.
The man - who can't be named for legal reasons - was charged with seven counts of sexual assault, three counts of homosexual intercourse with a pupil and two counts of buggery.
Police allege the former teacher sexually assaulted three young boys, aged between nine and 12, between 1984 and 1988.
The offences were allegedly committed at a public school and during camping trips.
Among the allegations, police say the man sexually assaulted and committed an act of indecency against one of the victims at the Warrumbungle National Park between 1986 and 1987.
Police also allege the man had homosexual intercourse with a student at Yuraygir National Park between 1986 and 1988.
In Wagga Local Court on Wednesday, the police prosecutor asked Magistrate Christopher Halburd to move the case to Sydney Downing Centre, saying the case had nothing to do with Wagga.
The accused was not present and the court heard he remains in custody.
Magistrate Halburd formally refused the man bail again and ordered him to appear via video link when the matter returns before the Downing Centre Local Court on May 11.
Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au
