Wagga City Wanderers co-captain Morris Kadzola is hoping to score early as the team prepares for round four of the Capital Premier League.
Playing the bottom of the ladder Brindabella Blues, Kadzola isn't taking their opposition lightly after losing 1-0 in their last meeting of 2022.
The clubs played three times last season, with the Wanderers winning just one of those games.
Kazola said scoring early will be key to getting the job done.
"I think it will be a tough match, last time we played with them they beat us," Kadzola said.
"I think we will need to be ar 120 per cent and try to get points with a draw or win, but it will not be an easy game.
"If we score first, early that will be good for us, it's not easy to chase all the time, so if we score first there's less pressure for us."
In his first year in a leadership role at Wanderers, Kadzola said he's enjoying the role and vibe within the club at the moment.
With a strong contingent of players he said every person is fighting for their position on the team.
"As a team we have a lot of changes this year, there's a lot of youngsters that are coming into the squad each week," he said.
"It's good, there's no guarantee of a jersey for anyone, these young guys, they come up and they play well, so it's good for the team, everyone is in because they want to play.
"With no guarantee of a position, if you don't play well, you don't play."
After a slow start to last season Wanderers have won two of their three games this year.
Kadzola said it's reassuring that the side has come out strong in the 2023 season.
He'd like to see the team get at a few wins in their first round of games with aim to lock in a top four position later in the season.
"I think this week and next week against Queanbeyan will be a tough game as well, so if we can get some points this week, we'll get some confidence before we come and play at home," he said.
Wanderers open their 2023 season with five consecutive away games though Kadzola said the travel isn't too bad.
The trip back to Wagga goes a lot faster after a win though, he added.
Wanderers play Brindabella in Canberra on Saturday afternoon.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
