The Daily Advertiser
Home/News/Latest News

Wagga trainer John Cusack believes George's Best may be in for a tough test on Friday with him set to go up against Tiggerlong Mate and Dragging Boots

JM
By Jimmy Meiklejohn
Updated April 27 2023 - 5:52pm, first published 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
George's Best will return on Friday at Wagga Greyhound Club and he will make the step up to 525m for the first time. Picture from Wagga Greyhound Club
George's Best will return on Friday at Wagga Greyhound Club and he will make the step up to 525m for the first time. Picture from Wagga Greyhound Club

George's Best will return on Friday night at Wagga Greyhound Club as he looks to continue his stellar start to his career.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JM

Jimmy Meiklejohn

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.