George's Best will return on Friday night at Wagga Greyhound Club as he looks to continue his stellar start to his career.
Trained by John Cusack, George's Best was victorious in his first start back in March over 400m and will make the step up to 525m on Friday.
Cusack has spent the past few weeks preparing George's Best for the step up in distance and was confident in his ability, however was wary of a couple of other competitive dogs in the field.
"I've been preparing him for 525 metres and he's been trialling okay," Cusack said.
"He can run the distance out, but tomorrow night he'll meet some dogs that are in-form greyhounds that will be hard to beat in Tiggerlong Mate and Dragging Boots.
"He's going to find it difficult to out speed those dogs to the first corner and they might hold him out.
"But if he gets in a handy position early then he's a very good each-way bet and I do expect him to run a solid race."
Experience over the longer distance is also a concern for Cusack with the Michael Finn-trained Tiggerlong Mate having a lot more starts over the 525m.
"They are in-form greyhounds and they are seasoned greyhounds that have been going over the 525," he said.
"They've had plenty of starts where this will be his first start over it and I think a bit of race experience might let him down a little bit."
Tiggerlong Mate is going for three straight on Friday night and has been in some good recent form while Wagga trainer Clint Colaiacovo will have Run Fast Maximus looking to make it five straight wins on Friday.
There is an 11-race card set for Friday night with the first race set to start at 6.42pm.
