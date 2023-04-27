Wagga United are confident they can produce what's needed to get a win against Young in their first Pascoe Cup game of the year.
After having a round one bye, coach Jayden Beattie said there is excitement and nerves among the group after a long preseason.
Playing Young in a trial match in March, Beattie said the side failed to capitalise on their opportunities and expects his side to use their chances better.
Over the off season United lost midfielder Max Lysaght (Tolland) and defender Domenic Bertazzo (moved away), however Beattie is confident their new recruits will more than fill those positions.
"We've got Jack Masson, who has come up from our fourth grade side, a very, very talented winger, he's young, fit, fast, and can score goals," Beattie said.
"Vlad Zuban will be playing as a striker for us, he'll be a very big presence for us on filed, he's a great communicator and a strong leader.
"We've also got Lochie Bracken, he's come down from Sydney and probably our most exciting pick up this year, he's a bit of a box-to-box midfielder that can create opportunities as well as finish them.
"We've picked up another new defender in Mick Dutton, he's a much older head, but very calm, very level headed, super fit and we're very excited to have him on board."
Bringing Masson into the first grade side from the fourth grade last year, Beattie said it was his off-season mission to get him into the side.
Playing low grade last year due to completing his HSC, when Beattie heard he was staying in town this year he was quick to get on the phone.
"I went down to watch one of the games in finals and I saw this kid and said why has he not been playing with us on Sundays," he said.
"I pretty much made it my mission that I was going to get him this year.
"He played a little bit of Wanderers stuff when was younger, so he's definitely talented, the fourth grade last year was just a commitment and time thing."
Looking at their first game Beattie is hoping to goal early and put scoreboard pressure on Young.
"If we're not up to scracth, they can most definitely punish us," he said.
"We've been working on certain things this week that reflect on what we didn't do well in the trial game.
"If we strike early it puts the pressure back on them, I always say scoreboard pressure is so important and you'd always rather be defending a lead than trying to chase, so that's what we're working on, trying to strike early and finish our chances."
Wagga United play Young at Rawlings Park on Sunday afternoon in round two of the Pascoe Cup.
Lake Albert v South Wagga at Rawlings Park 1, Saturday 7:30pm.
Leeton United v Cootamundra at MIA Sports Field, Sunday 3:20pm.
Hanwood v Tumut at Rawlings Park 2, Sunday 3:20pm.
Wagga United v Young at Rawlings Park 3, Sunday 3:20pm.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
