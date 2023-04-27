The Daily Advertiser
Home/Community/Events

Council to consider using reserve funding to repair Edmondson Street Bridge while awaiting election promise

Georgia Rossiter
By Georgia Rossiter
Updated April 27 2023 - 1:55pm, first published 1:45pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A section of Edmondson Street Bridge has been closed since November last year. Picture by Andrew Mangelstorf
A section of Edmondson Street Bridge has been closed since November last year. Picture by Andrew Mangelstorf

Fast-tracked repairs for Edmondson Street Bridge will be submitted to Wagga City Council for review, should state government funding be confirmed.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Georgia Rossiter

Georgia Rossiter

Journalist

Georgia comes to the Daily Advertiser from the Snowy Mountains via Shepparton, Victoria. You can reach her at georgia.rossiter@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0439 364 702

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.