Fast-tracked repairs for Edmondson Street Bridge will be submitted to Wagga City Council for review, should state government funding be confirmed.
Council director of infrastructure services Warren Faulkner said a report will be prepared to consider using reserve funding in lieu of $100,000 from the new Labor government to be allocated for the project in the next budget.
Mr Faulkner said council was not prepared to fund the repairs given the bridge was soon to be upgraded as part of the inland rail project.
"When we came up with a solution for a temporary repair at $100,000, and then speaking to inland rail and knowing the upgrade of the bridge is imminent in mid-2024 we made the decision," he said in Wednesday's council meeting.
"Do we sink $100,000 into this for the bridge to be closed in 12 to 18 months time for up to two years? It would be wasted money so to speak."
Mr Faulkner said council was now writing to the state government to confirm the funding promise before they prepare a report for council, set to be discussed at an upcoming council meeting in May.
The discussion was prompted by a question from Councillor Dan Hayes at Wednesday's council meeting.
He also commented that the lack of complaints about the two southbound lane closures since November was not an indicator residents were not expecting the bridge to be fixed.
"I don't think we should mistake people's patience for acceptance," he said.
"If you talk to anyone using that road, they're waiting for it to be fixed."
In November, Wagga City Council said it was working on an interim solution to reinstate the retaining wall that supports the footpath and road pavement.
Mr Faulkner said the bridge posed no safety issues to motorists.
Georgia comes to the Daily Advertiser from the Snowy Mountains via Shepparton, Victoria. You can reach her at georgia.rossiter@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0439 364 702
