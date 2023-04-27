Nathan Jack is chasing another happy homecoming to Riverina Paceway.
The former Wagga schoolboy will bring a five-prong attack on Friday with all very much fancied.
The extra prizemoney and the three-year-old allowance provides a real incentive for the trip from Shepparton.
"It's a pretty strong hand hopefully," Jack said.
"The prizemoney and the drop backs for the three-year-olds means I try to go there as much as we can.
"We like going there, it's our home track and I know it sounds silly to say it's your home track but that is where we grew up and it will always be home.
"I've still got a lot of friends there and we always like going back there if we can."
Jack rated Be Dazzled the best of chances despite the poor numerical form.
After racing at a higher level at the end of his preparation last season, Jack believes he is well placed resuming at Wagga.
"His form probably reads better than it suggests as he raced a few of the good ones," he said.
"He chased School Captain around a couple of times, The Lost Storm and horses like that so I think it's a massive drop in grade and he's probably one of the better chances on the day."
Opportunity Knocks will kick start Jack's campaign in the opening race.
He was third on debut but didn't quite live up to stable expectations.
"I was actually quite disappointed with him on debut, I think he is better than that, but he had a couple of little issues going into it so I expect him to win," Jack said.
Jack will also have a first starter from New Zealand, Elated, who is yet to win from 10 starts,
He has been placed twice but Jack believes his experience will help.
"I think he will be driven aggressive and should probably be too good for them as well," Jack said.
"Obviously the two-year-old (Gotta Lockheed) can go a bit but it's going to be hard for a two-year-old to beat a big, solid maiden."
Sugarpova has already tasted success at Wagga and is looking to add to her good record.
She's yet to finish outside the top two in three starts to date and is utilising her three-year-old claim this time around.
"Dave Kennedy is always hard to beat and he's got a couple in it who are in from but I think they are probably going to be giving us a big head start at some stage and when we see them coming I'll be trying to make it hard for them," Jack said.
Sugarpova was narrowly beaten by Listen To My Heart last time out, who completes Jack's attack.
However he is wary of Meet Me At The Beach after its 36.7-metre win last week.
"She was good (last time) but runs into a smart one in David Kennedy's and they've got a nice rap on it," Jack said.
"I do like Sugarpova and I thought it went well first up then smacked them second up and while we've got a better draw than it I think it is going to be a tall chase in that race.
"If there is a bit of speed early and I can get a bit of luck I think I can beat it but it's probably the hardest one of the day."
Jack has also picked up a drive for Kennedy for Scared Stiff in the Waratah Series to finish the eight-race card.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
