The Daily Advertiser
Home/News/Latest News

Nathan Jack to line up strong hand at Riverina Paceway

Courtney Rees
By Courtney Rees
Updated April 27 2023 - 5:35pm, first published 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nathan Jack is bringing five good chances up from Victoria to race at Riverina Paceway on Friday. Picture by Les Smith
Nathan Jack is bringing five good chances up from Victoria to race at Riverina Paceway on Friday. Picture by Les Smith

Nathan Jack is chasing another happy homecoming to Riverina Paceway.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Courtney Rees

Courtney Rees

Sports journalist

Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.