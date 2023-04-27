The Daily Advertiser
Home/Sport/Farrer League

Jets hope to get points over undefeated Temora

Tahlia Sinclair
By Tahlia Sinclair
Updated April 27 2023 - 5:42pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Northern Jets playing-coach Sharnie McLean is pleased to have her full squad back for their game against Temora. Picture by Madeline Begley
Northern Jets playing-coach Sharnie McLean is pleased to have her full squad back for their game against Temora. Picture by Madeline Begley

With full player availability for the remainder of their season, Northern Jets are looking to get another win on the board this weekend against cross-town rivals Temora.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tahlia Sinclair

Tahlia Sinclair

Sports journalist

Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.