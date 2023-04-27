With full player availability for the remainder of their season, Northern Jets are looking to get another win on the board this weekend against cross-town rivals Temora.
Jets have had just one win this season, though their first loss of the year was by just a goal in round one.
Playing-coach Sarnie McLean said the side has been impacted by player injury and unavailability in the early stages of the season but believes they're set to have their core squad back for the remainder of the year.
"We've had a few people out through the games, we had a fair few out the Marrar game, most of the team come back the CSU game, but it's still been up and down with our combinations because we've had to put people in and bring them out," McLean said.
"That has an impact on how we play because it's different people playing together.
"The next couple of weeks we've got our team back and I think that'll have an impact.
"I'm pretty confident that we'll have a good run this year."
McLean said last week's game against North Wagga was a strong outing for her side and feels the score doesn't reflect the game.
She said they remained competitive through the game and was pleased with how they held themselves.
McLean is confident they'll play well against the undefeated Temora this weekend.
"It's that big rivalry between the Jets and Temora," she said.
"The last couple of years they've had a really strong team but it's always really competitive and the years before that it would always be one point in it.
"Because it's close and competitive, there's always more of a crowd too."
With the bigger crowd providing more of an atmosphere at the game, McLean said it impacts the game in a positive way.
"If it's close too, you need that background noise to hype you up and push you towards that win," she said.
Also impacting the game is the introduction of rolling substitutions.
Three weeks into the season the Jets have used the substitutes more than they had anticipated.
Coaching from the sidelines due to injury in round one, McLean said it was an adjustment trying to organise the substitutions from the court.
With assistants on the side though she said it's becoming a smoother process, and she hopes by the end of the year they'll have a good system going.
"As a playing coach I kind of have to yell out but I've got Katrina and my Mum, Gillian, on the bench rolling them out, but if it's major changes I yell out and say I want this person on and that person off," McLean said.
"It does take a little bit from my game, I'm trying to not let it take too much out but it does a little bit, especially last week as I ran in centre for most of the game."
Key defender Georgia McCormack returns this week after being unavailable last week due to Academy Games commitments.
McLean is pleased to have the young defender back in the side and is looking forward to continuing the season with her squad intact.
Around the courts The Rock-Yerong Creek host Barellan, Coleambally will take on the undefeated reigning premiers North Wagga, and East Wagga-Kooringal have their first home game of the year against Marrar.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
