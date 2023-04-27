Wagga Heat coach Zac Maloney is hoping that a different approach will lead his side to their first win of the year on Saturday night.
The Heat are coming off a bye and instead of using the break to recoup after a few weeks on the road, Maloney said they've been hard at work on the court at training.
"Usually around the bye weeks we have at least one or maybe two training sessions off just to recoup," Maloney said.
"But we've sort of changed a few things with the system that we are running.
"We spent the two weeks training and we are excited to get out there and test it all out and see how it all goes."
Going down in their opening four games, Maloney hinted that some early season changes were in order and he was optimistic that what they've implemented would make his side more competitive.
"We have predominantly been using a four out one in system," he said.
"So we are just having a look at a few different alternatives to that.
"Trying to work out what we can do to create a bit more space out on the floor for each other and put each other in positions where we can thrive a little bit more rather than just following the system that we have always been doing.
"I'm looking forward to seeing how that goes, we kind of trialled it against Canberra and we saw a lot of positives with it.
"The last two weeks we've been trying to hone in on it and have a look at the different looks we can get."
The Wildfire looms as an interesting contest for the Heat and they currently sit just one spot above the Heat on the ladder.
Maloney said he was unsure what the Wildfire would produce on Saturday night, but was hoping his side would be up for the contest.
"Camden is a team that we are not too sure what to expect," he said.
"They've had some big wins against some good teams, but then they've also had some losses against some teams that it looks like they should've beat.
"They are a bit of a mixed bag and it's going to be a competitive game and hopefully we are up for the challenge."
