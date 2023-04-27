The Daily Advertiser
Wagga Heat coach Zac Maloney is hoping that his side can grab their first win of the year against Camden Valley Wildfire on Saturday night

By Jimmy Meiklejohn
April 27 2023 - 1:00pm
Wagga Heat coach Zac Maloney is hoping that a strong two-week block of training will help his side grab their first win of the season against Camden Valley Wildfire. Picture by Les Smith
Wagga Heat coach Zac Maloney is hoping that a different approach will lead his side to their first win of the year on Saturday night.

