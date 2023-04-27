STAYING in the game for longer is the key focus for North Wagga as they prepare to welcome Coleambally to McPherson Oval on Saturday.
It has been a rough start to the year for the Saints, suffering losses to Charles Sturt University, East Wagga-Kooringal and Northern Jets by margins of 60, 127 and 78 points.
But there is enough positive signs there for new coach Damien Papworth to work with as the club goes through the rebuilding stage.
The Saints piled on five consecutive goals against CSU, led EWK early in the second term and won the second quarter against the Jets.
Papworth said the focus for North Wagga was all about producing their best for longer periods.
"It's definitely been challenging for the whole group," Papworth said about the start to the year.
"I think from where we started to where we're at now, we've seen some good steps forward and improvement.
"We've just got to keep challenging ourselves to hit the consistency that we need."
MORE SPORT NEWS
Papworth believes a tough start to the year was not the worst thing for his group.
"Playing those sides early gives us a good stick to measure ourselves against," he said.
"Playing some quality opposition, our young blokes are learning a lot, even quarter to quarter, week to week, just to know that when we play well we can score and we're definitely competitive.
"Our challenge is to keep stringing quarters together and iron out those patches in games where opposition get a run on on us but definitely positive signs, the boys are upbeat, we can see things working, we've just got to stick at it."
Papworth said there was no quick fix and believes improvement in those key areas will come with experience.
"Some concentration and just being repetitive. Just for it to become second nature," he said.
"I think we debuted our ninth player on the weekend and we've got a lot of blokes who played 18s recently who've stepped up and learnt a little bit of a new game style to what they've previously had.
"We've just got to get that experience, it's just doing it, playing the minutes."
With Coleambally having won the past two wooden spoons, the Saints definitely see the Blues as an opportunity to snare their first win.
But the Blues will come into the contest with confidence on the back of a 14-point win over CSU at Coleambally last Saturday.
Helping North Wagga's cause is the likely inclusion of ruck Will Harper and key defender Lachie Johnson.
"I think our team should be slightly better balanced this week," Papworth said.
"We should get those two (Harper and Johnson) back. That will be good, that will give us a bit more versatility.
"We're just looking to play that four quarters of football, we think this week we can tick that off.
"Coly, they will be hard at it, not too dissimilar to the Jets around the football. We'll have our challenges getting our hands on the footy but once we can do that, we should move the footy quite well I think and that will hold us in good stead.
"If we can keep that belief, stay in the game for as long as possible. I hope we can get a couple of run ons instead of one per game and if we can do that, I'm sure we'll be able to run the game out."
Amid a tough start to the year, Luke Mauger, Lachie Hart and Luke McGowan have been among those to impress.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.