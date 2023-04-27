Suppliers of Historic Gundagai Bakehouse's goods will continue to support the Riverina business through an unprecedented closure due to unforeseen health issues.
The bakery posted to its Facebook page on Monday it would be closed until further notice due to the baker, John Catling, requiring time off due to health reasons.
"[John] is the only person that is making all the baked products for the shop, as well as wholesale for some business in the following towns: Gundagai, Tumut, Batlow, Adelong, Tarcutta, Jugiong, Junee and Wagga," the post read.
"This is something out of his hands as he is unable to get anyone that is willing to work on a night to help."
Tarcutta Post Office owner Rhonda Shoemark said they have been told they won't be able to access supplies for at least two weeks.
IN OTHER NEWS:
The post office stocks food items such as Gundagai Bread and Historic Gundagai Bakehouse's famous pies - Little John's Pies - as Tarcutta doesn't have a general store.
"It's a bit of an unknown time - I was told there wouldn't be any supplies at least for this week and next week, but after that I'm not really sure what will happen," Ms Shoemark said.
Tarcutta locals have been popping in left right and centre wanting to grab a couple of loaves of bread and a pie - or four - and Ms Shoemark said their absence will be felt.
"The pies are the ones we are really going to miss, but I get a lot of regulars coming in for the bread too - it's good bread."
It is the same story for Wagga suppliers including Knights Deli and Wagga Fruit Supply who have also been contacted by the Gundagai Bakery and told it will be at least two weeks until the bread supplies will make a return.
The bakery is calling on for anyone interested in applying for a job to contact them at; admin@gundagaibakery.com.au.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Your story matters, your voice deserves to be heard and I would love to help you share it. I have five years of experience as a Journalist with Australian Community Media covering an array of topics, with a key focus on breaking news and crime and a passion for people. E: taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Your story matters, your voice deserves to be heard and I would love to help you share it. I have five years of experience as a Journalist with Australian Community Media covering an array of topics, with a key focus on breaking news and crime and a passion for people. E: taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.