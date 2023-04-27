Tumut are bracing for their biggest test yet as they look to extend their unbeaten start to the season.
The Bulls are looking to make it three wins in a row when they tackle Wagga City at Conolly Rugby Complex on Saturday.
Coach Ray Wells has been happy with how they've kick started their campaign in their 40th season.
However he knows things are about to get tougher.
"I'm very pleased with the way things are going at the moment with two bonus point wins but we looked at the draw before the season and wanted to build nicely for this game against the top team from last year and for the last few years," Wells said.
"They are going to be a real tough opponent."
READ MORE
Wagga City have also won both of their games so far this season but it is Tumut who sits on top of the ladder with a superior for and against record than their rivals.
Waratahs also on 10 points through the first two rounds and Wells expects his side will need to take things to a new level to maintain their standing.
"It's going to be a tough day at the office," he said.
"We've watched a couple of videos of them and they are very well organised and structured.
"We're going to bring 100 per cent effort."
Tumut took a tight win over Ag College in round one before thumping an understrength Griffith outfit at Jarrah Sportsground on Saturday.
Wells has been pleased with how their campaign has started.
"We're starting to understand a lot more about what we are trying to achieve on the field," Wells said.
"There's a bit more leadership now with a few of the players that have come into the team.
"Overall everyone is contributing well and feeding off each other."
Both of their wins have come over teams who played finals football last season, but Wells doesn't want his side getting over confident.
Especially with the Blacks missing plenty of players on the road.
"They only brought a combined squad of only 25 players so yes it was pleasing that we got a high score but in perspective I know when we go back over there it will be a totally different story," he said.
Wells is looking to see more improvement from the side.
Tumut are set to make one change for their line up with new fullback Corey Wilson unavailable.
Wells is yet to lock in a replacement but he is happy he hasn't been forced into too many changes to start the season.
"It's an important thing for every team to have consistency in selections so you can build from week to week," he said.
"The more players play together and with consistent selection they can build those combinations as well."
In other games, Waratahs are also looking to extend their unbeaten start when they head to Griffith, Albuty and Ag College are both chasing win two when they face off at Murrayfield on Saturday while CSU hosts Deniliquin with both clubs looking to get off the mark for 2023.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.