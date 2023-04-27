The Daily Advertiser
Home/News/Latest News

Leeton-Whitton coach Tom Groves is hoping his side can put together a four-quarter performance this weekend against Narrandera

JM
By Jimmy Meiklejohn
Updated April 27 2023 - 2:19pm, first published 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Crows coach Tom Groves is hoping that his side can put together a four-quarter performance against Narrandera. Picture by Liam Warren
Crows coach Tom Groves is hoping that his side can put together a four-quarter performance against Narrandera. Picture by Liam Warren

Leeton-Whitton coach Tom Groves is hoping his side can put together a four-quarter performance this weekend as the Crows chase their first win of the season against Narrandera.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JM

Jimmy Meiklejohn

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.