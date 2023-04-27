Leeton-Whitton coach Tom Groves is hoping his side can put together a four-quarter performance this weekend as the Crows chase their first win of the season against Narrandera.
There has been promising signs from the Crows throughout their first two games against Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong and Coolamon and Groves is now hoping to see that effort sustained for a full match.
"We are just looking for consistency from our side this week," Groves said.
"We've had a couple of good hit out's, but we just need to find some consistency in our game.
"We've played some good footy at times, but sustaining that good footy over four quarters is our aim this week."
Last quarter lapses have been a major focus point for the Crows this week as they have allowed both the Lions and Hoppers to kick seven goals in the last term over the past two weeks.
Groves said that the inexperience of his side could be a factor behind the lapses, however it was something that the Crows were eager to address going forward.
"I think it's just our young group and sustaining that high level for a long period of time is the issue at the moment," he said.
"But I think they are getting a lot better and we are playing a lot better football than we were last year.
"There is plenty of promising signs, just hoping to get that bit of consistency over our game.
"Obviously we don't like being blown out of the water like the last two weeks as well and that's our aim going forward."
While pleased with the development of a number of his younger players, Groves said there was a couple that had started the year very strongly.
"Everyone's sort of had their moments, but Angus Crelley has been really good through our midfield," he said.
"He obviously didn't see a lot of footy last year with injuries and he's really hit the ground running.
"He's fit and he's strong and he's been really good for us.
"Dan Hillam is also another one who gives us a bit of flair in the midfield as well and he's been playing really well.
"They are both doing well, but there's obviously multiple playing playing well and having moments."
While the Eagles have gone down in their opening two clashes against Collingullie-Glenfield Park and Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes, Groves was still expecting a tough challenge and predicted that the game would most likely be won in the middle of the ground.
"It's always going to be tight tussle in the middle," he said.
"They've got Luke McKay who is a quality player and he's been kicking goals as well, so we've got to be wary of him."
The Crows will make at least two changes ahead of the clash at Narrandera Sportsground with Blake and Jaxon Ryan both to miss the game against the Eagles through unavailability.
