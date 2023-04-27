Just weeks after Riverina people were treated to glowing night skies of pink and green, the southern lights returned for another spectacular display of colour.
Skies across the region lit up this week, with glowing pink hues spotted locally at Gobbagombalin and Alfredtown on Monday night.
In recent months stunning auroras have been seen across the region including at Batlow and Lockhart.
The aurora phenomena is known to occur in an oval around the magnetic poles of both hemispheres.
The lights seen in the Riverina skies are known as aurora australis or southern lights as these only occur in the southern hemisphere.
Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au
