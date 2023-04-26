Police have charged three men - and seized weapons, drugs and cash from a Riverina home - during a statewide police crackdown on alleged domestic violence offenders.
The trio, who were among the more than 600 people arrested as part of Operation Amarok II, were taken into custody after detectives raided a home in Griffith on April 20.
During the search, investigators seized a .22 calibre pump action rifle, ammunition and a gel blaster, as well as prohibited drugs and cash and paraphernalia consistent with drug supply.
Following the search police arrested three men, including a 22-year-old who was charged with armed with intent to commit an indictable offence, stalk/intimidate intending fear of physical harm and contravening a prohibition/restriction of an AVO.
A 30-year-old man was charged with not keeping a firearm safely, using an unauthorised firearm, acquiring a firearm - subject to prohibition order, acquiring ammunition subject to prohibition order, firearm found at premises - subject to prohibition order and possessing ammunition without holding a licence/permit/authority.
He was formally refused bail to next appear at Griffith Local Court May 31.
A 31-year-old man was also charged with possessing an unregistered firearm and not keeping a firearm safely.
He was refused bail and appeared at court, where he was granted conditional bail and reappeared at Griffith Local Court on Wednesday, April, 26.
NSW Police Commissioner Karen Webb said reducing risks of domestic violence was a key priority for police.
"Perpetrators are on notice; the Amarok arm of our strategy focuses on them, including assessing their intent, their capability to inflict harm and the access they have to their current or future victims," Commissioner Webb said.
"We will continue proactive Amarok deployments, along with the use of a sophisticated suite of strategies, to target dangerous domestic violence offending and protect our communities."
NSW Police Minister Yasmin Catley said some of the state's most dangerous domestic violence offenders were targeted, and 644 people charged with serious offences, as part of a 4-day operation across NSW.
"The NSW government will continue to support a wider strategy to address domestic violence so that anyone who commits these crimes can expect police to come knocking," she said.
"The NSW government will support police to address domestic violence from all angles - from victim support, diverse reporting options and educating the public, to operations such as Amarok which target the most violent offenders."
Police seized 23 firearms and 45 other illegal weapons during the operation, as well as a range of illicit drugs.
They made 326 applications for Apprehended Domestic Violence Orders and conducted 4949 ADVO compliance checks, as well as 1633 bail compliance checks.
Your story matters, your voice deserves to be heard and I would love to help you share it. I have five years of experience as a Journalist with Australian Community Media covering an array of topics, with a key focus on breaking news and crime and a passion for people.
