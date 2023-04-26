The Daily Advertiser
Home/News/Court and Crime

Three men charged following police search of Griffith home during Operation Amarok II

Taylor Dodge
By Taylor Dodge
Updated April 27 2023 - 4:24pm, first published 8:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Police have charged three men - and seized weapons, drugs and cash from a Riverina home - during a statewide police crackdown on alleged domestic violence offenders.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Taylor Dodge

Taylor Dodge

Journalist

Your story matters, your voice deserves to be heard and I would love to help you share it. I have five years of experience as a Journalist with Australian Community Media covering an array of topics, with a key focus on breaking news and crime and a passion for people. E: taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.