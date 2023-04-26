Wagga City Councillors will advocate for better access to abortion services in the region after a new draft advocacy plan was supported.
Speakers for and against the issue's inclusion addressed the council at Wednesday's meeting, with a number of residents opposed to its addition to the document.
Resident and trained social worker Clare Enever argued council should instead advocate for independent reproductive counselling, increased mental health and drug and alcohol services.
"Please consider if only advocating for abortion services is offering true choice to the women in our council area," she said to councillors.
"Women need the opportunity to consider all their options and be supported if they want to continue their pregnancy regardless of their social situation or the challenges in their life."
Wagga Women's Health Centre president Vicki Burkinshaw also addressed the meeting, who said the centre had referred ten women out of the region to access an abortion this year.
"Women have a legal right to safe and accessible termination in NSW," she said.
"The government has failed to make sure that we have in place in our public hospitals a clear and transparent pathway available for women based on their choice."
Councillor Dan Hayes said he had heard from many health professionals willing to provide abortion services in the Riverina, but fear becoming "blacklisted" in the medical community.
"Doctors fear they will lose theatre time at Calvary [Hospital] or that referrals for patients won't be accepted by certain specialists if you're involved in providing abortion services," he said.
"It's highly disturbing that the power of a few prevents a legal health service being provided in our community and this needs to change."
Cr Hayes also said he had "little faith" the Member for Wagga Joe McGirr would advocate for better access to abortion services in the Riverina, after he voted against the bill to decriminalise it in 2019.
Dr McGirr has since said he supports improved access.
Calvary chief medical adviser Tracey Tay said Calvary Riverina said rejected Cr Hayes' statement, saying the would not blacklist doctors who offer abortion services from theatre time.
"Consistent with the Code of Ethical Standards for Catholic Health and Aged Care Services in Australia, Calvary does not provide reproductive services such as contraception or the elective termination of pregnancy," Dr Tay said.
"There is a range of other healthcare providers such as GPs and specialist clinics whose role is to provide timely advice and management of elective abortions."
Councillor Richard Foley put forward an amendment to the plan for councillors to also advocate for pregnancy crisis services in the area to also provide information on alternative pathways to abortion.
The amendment failed, with Councillors Amelia Parkins, Georgie Davies and Cr Hayes all speaking against.
"Of course women need choice including counselling if desired, but at the moment, there's women travelling to the ACT to get surgical abortions because it just isn't available in our region," Cr Davies said.
"The choice isn't there at all, that's just not good enough."
The motion to endorse the draft advocacy plan was carried after Cr Foley's amendment was defeated.
The plan also requests councillors to advocate both formally and informally for the federal government to renew council's airport lease and contribute to capital works required at the site, and for Charles Sturt University to increase the number of courses offered at the Wagga campus.
