Riverina cattle breeder Corey Dean Ireland accused of defrauding millions more as fresh charges laid

Andrew Mangelsdorf
By Andrew Mangelsdorf
Updated April 27 2023 - 1:14pm, first published April 26 2023 - 6:30pm
Riverina cattle breeder Corey Dean Ireland is facing fresh fraud charges in the Wagga Local Court. File picture
A Riverina cattle breeder facing almost $3 million in fraud charges is now facing fresh allegations worth millions of dollars.

