Wagga Tigers will welcome back four important players ahead of their clash against Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong on Saturday.
Tigers coach Murray Stephenson confirmed that Jackson Kelly, Shaun Flanigan, Brady Morton and Jeremy Lucas would all return for the clash at Robertson Oval against the Lions after missing the loss to Turvey Park.
The game poses as a crucial one for the Tigers as a loss would mean that they would slip to 0-3 from their opening handful of games.
With the competition so close this season, Stephenson agreed it was important that they find a way to get on the board on Saturday.
"It's a pretty big game for our season," Stephenson said.
"We've got to get on the board, you'd like to win every game but it's a big game for the context of our season I think."
MORE SPORTS NEWS:
The Tigers enter the clash after having the bye and Stephenson confirmed they have spent the past two weeks at training addressing some issues that were picked up in their losses to Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes and the Bulldogs.
"We identified a couple of areas on vision where we probably switched off and basically got cut to pieces through the middle of the ground, which is a pretty vulnerable area of the ground for sides to be taking marks through or getting handball receives," he said.
"Defensively there was some lapses which we've done our best to address, but also getting a bit of fluidity in our ball movement as well.
"Sometimes that comes as a result of losing clearances or you're getting repeated inside 50's against, it can make your ball movement a bit stale and makes it a bit hard to get the ball rolling.
"We have just got to find a way to get through that and work on a way that's going to get us an opportunity to score."
After spending the first two weeks on the road, Stephenson said it was a nice feeling to be back home at Robertson Oval this weekend for the important clash.
"The boys all love playing back there and it's a good place to play footy," he said.
"It's a nice surface and it's a nice big ground.
"We are looking forward to getting back there and playing on our home ground."
The Lions also enter the clash looking to grab the four points after going down to Griffith last weekend.
The Swans were able to get on top of the Lions' midfielders in that game and Stephenson believes that if his side can do the same it will go a long way to helping them grab the four points.
"They've always had a pretty distinct advantage around clearances with Olsso (Jacob Olsson) in the ruck," he said.
"But it's like any game where if you can put enough pressure on the ball going through the middle of the ground and win turnovers, you are going to ease pressure on your back six.
"But you are also going to create opportunities for your forward six as well.
"That's where I think the emphasis will be this week, if our pressure around the ball is good then I think it will probably compliment our back six and forward six."
