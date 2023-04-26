The Daily Advertiser
Wagga Tigers will welcome back Jackson Kelly, Shaun Flanigan, Brady Morton and Jeremy Lucas for their clash against Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong this weekend

By Jimmy Meiklejohn
April 26 2023 - 7:00pm
Wagga Tigers coach Murray Stephenson has confirmed that Jackson Kelly, Shaun Flanigan, Brady Morton and Jeremy Lucas will return to the side for the clash against GGGM. Picture by Madeline Begley
Wagga Tigers will welcome back four important players ahead of their clash against Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong on Saturday.

