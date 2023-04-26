Letters: We must act now on Inland Rail bypass

In September, Wagga City Council said in a submission on the Inland Rail's environmental impact statement that the current route would split the city in two and leave "a legacy of adverse and irreversible environmental impacts". Dr Schott's Recommendation 12 states: 'Where the Inland Rail route bisects regional towns the disruption that additional train traffic causes should be addressed by appropriate modifications to limit noise and enable adequate cross town access if that has not already been done.
Dr Schott named Wagga and Gatton as towns where traffic disruption could be reviewed from time to time and "an easement bypassing the town be preserved for future use". Let us compare these two "towns".
1. Wagga NSW
2. Gatton, Queensland
Dr Schott recommends "where the Inland Rail route bisects regional towns the disruption that additional train traffic causes should be addressed by appropriate modifications to limit noise and enable adequate cross town access if that has not already been done".
How can you equate the disruption that additional Inland Rail will impose on two very different populations, Wagga a city of current population 68,463 and Gatton a rural town of population 8724 - through "appropriate modifications to limit noise and enable adequate cross town access"?
A major concern for Wagga relates to the present and planned rail route bisecting 50% of the city especially with the railway crossings at Docker Street and Fernleigh Road.
ARTC and Dr Schott fail to understand that Docker Street is a key arterial road used for emergency and everyday transport from south to north, including to, and from, the hospital precinct and the Sturt and Olympic highways including fire and ambulance emergency services, both located in Fernleigh Road, south of the hospital precinct.
Dr Schott adds: "As Inland Rail train traffic increases significantly the possibility to bypass the town should be investigated and easements protected for a new by-pass corridor". As Doug Hill has clearly argued: Wagga is naturally divided by the Murrumbidgee River. It does not need a further north-south division by a rail line and the Sturt Highway. If there is to be a bypass for road and rail around the city then it needs to be planned now. Such a bypass would have a significant influence on the way the city develops. The time to plan is NOW.
