Letters: We must act now on Inland Rail bypass

Dr Schott adds: "As Inland Rail train traffic increases significantly the possibility to bypass the town should be investigated and easements protected for a new by-pass corridor". As Doug Hill has clearly argued: Wagga is naturally divided by the Murrumbidgee River. It does not need a further north-south division by a rail line and the Sturt Highway. If there is to be a bypass for road and rail around the city then it needs to be planned now. Such a bypass would have a significant influence on the way the city develops. The time to plan is NOW.