Letters: We must act now on Inland Rail bypass

Letters to the editor, The Daily Advertiser, April 27

April 27 2023 - 5:30am
ACT NOW ON INLAND RAIL BYPASS

In September, Wagga City Council said in a submission on the Inland Rail's environmental impact statement that the current route would split the city in two and leave "a legacy of adverse and irreversible environmental impacts". Dr Schott's Recommendation 12 states: 'Where the Inland Rail route bisects regional towns the disruption that additional train traffic causes should be addressed by appropriate modifications to limit noise and enable adequate cross town access if that has not already been done.

