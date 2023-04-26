Group Nine Junior Rugby League kicked off for a new season on Saturday.
Parramore Park in Wagga was a hive of activity as the region's youngsters got their first fix of rugby league for the new year.
Wagga Kangaroos Blue and Wagga Magpies fought it out in an entertaining game in the under nine development league.
In the competitive grades, Cootamundra got off to a flying start in the under 15s with a 62-4 thrashing of Harden-Boorowa.
Cootamundra five-eighth and captain Harry Boxsell starred in the rout, wracking up 28 points individually after scoring three tries and booting eight conversions.
Wagga Magpies second rower Andrew Pearse was not far behind him with 26 points in their 54-0 win over Albury Thunder in the under 15s.
The boot of Jye Parker was the difference as Turvey Park's under 15s got home in a close one over Young, 22-18.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.