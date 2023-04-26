The Daily Advertiser
Home/News/Latest News
Photos

The Riverina Anglican College have started their Carroll Cup campaign in winning fashion after claiming a three-point win against Wagga High School

JM
By Jimmy Meiklejohn
Updated April 26 2023 - 9:43pm, first published 9:40pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TRAC's Jack Rudd takes a mark ahead of Wagga High defenders Joel Little and Jordan Saffery during their Carroll Cup clash on Wednesday night. Picture by Les Smith
TRAC's Jack Rudd takes a mark ahead of Wagga High defenders Joel Little and Jordan Saffery during their Carroll Cup clash on Wednesday night. Picture by Les Smith

The Riverina Anglican College has fought back late to claim a thrilling three-point win in their Carroll Cup opener against Wagga High School.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JM

Jimmy Meiklejohn

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.