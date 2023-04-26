The Riverina Anglican College has fought back late to claim a thrilling three-point win in their Carroll Cup opener against Wagga High School.
Final quarter goals to Nate Hamblin and Masyn Pavitt got TRAC over the line as they ran out winners 3.5 (23) to 3.2 (20).
TRAC coach Mick Glanvill was impressed with his side's fight as they managed to get the game back on their terms and claim the win.
"Yeah it was pleasing," Glanvill said.
"Wagga High were terrific and our guys played well also, it could've gone either way in the end.
"It was a real credit to the boys the way they clawed their way back in the last quarter to win and it was really pleasing and the boys did well."
Wagga High's Caleb Walker kicked the first two goals of the game to give his side a nine point lead in the second quarter before TRAC responded through Jack Rudd.
Crawford Wadley kicked the only goal of the third to give Wagga High an eight point lead heading into the last before TRAC kicked the only two of the last quarter to claim the win.
While happy with the performance, Glanvill said there was a couple of things to fix up ahead of their clash against Kildare in round two.
"I think the boys hopefully will improve after having a game together," he said.
"But we probably fumbled the ball a little bit which is something we can work on."
Later in the evening, Kildare Catholic College opened their campaign in style after claiming a 50-point win against Mater Dei Catholic College.
Kildare coach Ryan Price was very happy to start the competition in such dominant fashion against a quality opposition.
"The boys played pretty well today to be honest," Price said.
"There's not too many negatives from that I don't think.
"They'll be rapt with that, but we are certainly not getting too far ahead of ourselves.
"We know Mater Dei are good and they are always good in finals, but also TRAC are strong and Wagga High almost beat TRAC."
Price was proud of the effort of every member from his side and thought that captain Jackson Connolly did a great job leading from the front.
"I thought Jackson Connolly was great," he said.
"He's our captain and I thought he really led from the front today and Jake Sullivan as well.
"Then Jackson Casley down back, but to be honest they were all pretty good and there was 22 good players."
Full Time
THE RIVERINA ANGLICAN COLLEGE (23)
0.2 1.5 1.5 3.5
WAGGA HIGH (20)
1.0 2.1 3.1 3.2
Goals: (TRAC) J Rudd, N Hamblin, M Pavitt (Wagga High) C Walker 2; C Wadley
Best: (TRAC) T Holden, H Isaac, N Hamblin, J Rudd, M Pavitt (Wagga High) C Wadley, C Walker, S Maclure, J Saffery, J Little
KILDARE CATHOLIC COLLEGE (59)
3.1 6.1 7.2 9.5
MATER DEI CATHOLIC COLLEGE (9)
0.0 0.1 1.2 1.3
Goals: (Kildare) J Allen 3, C Mattingly 2, J Connolly 2, H Higgins, O Whalan (Mater Dei) W Voss
Best: (Kildare) J Connolly, J Sullivan, J Casley, M Ryan, C Benson, C Mattingly (Mater Dei) J Warden, B Edmunds, C Schneider, W Voss, R McGill
