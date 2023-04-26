ON THE PACE: Gangle ready to start new challenge

Greg Gangle will oversee his final meeting at Riverina Paceway on Friday.
After 18 months as chief executive of the club, Gangle will start a new role with Harness Racing Victoria next month.
The Canadian made a big impact on the club and leaves with plenty of fond memories.
"Wagga has been absolutely unbelievably to my family and I," Gangle said.
"The last 18 months have been nothing short of exceptional and the racing culture here and the lifestyle has been absolutely brilliant.
"The weather is something I won't complain about but I've made a lot of lifelong friends here and it's certainly something we'll never forget."
However he's looking forward to his newly created role as general manager of clubs.
"I'm really looking forward to understanding and learning the Victoria racing model versus the NSW racing model, learning from different people and having that engagement with clubs," Gangle said. "From a personal point of view what I'm really looking forward to is assisting clubs throughout the region as I get a lot of sanctification out of seeing clubs prosper and do well."
Bob Hay will step into Wagga's chief executive role on Monday.
****
A NUMBER of Riverina connections are chasing Australian Pacing Gold riches at Menangle on Saturday night.
David Kennedy qualified two three-year-old fillies in the heats at Menangle on Tuesday.
Most Triumphant finished second in her heat while Avyanna was fourth in the other one.
Avyanna has drawn barrier two in the $100,000 final with Cameron Hart to drive while Jackson Painting has the reins aboard Most Triumphant, who should start from eight.
Einstein has drawn five in the three-year-old colts and geldings final while Kennedy also has Shes A Caribbean in the opening race at Menangle on Saturday.
David Micallef also has Chansu in the three-year-old colts and geldings final while Riverina connections have chances in the two $400,000 finals for the two-year-olds as well.
****
BLAKE Jones took overall honours at Coolamon's Anzac Day meeting on Tuesday.
Jones drove three winners across the nine-race card.
First he drove Valour to victory for David Micallef and then combined with his uncle Matthew Painting with Smokin Pocket before Weona Branach took out the last for Chris Hughes.
****
MICHAEL Boots tasted more metropolitan success at Menangle on Saturday.
Regal Attire was able to take out the feature trot on the program.
It was his first win since September after being placed twice in the eight starts in between.
****
WAGGA will hold an eight-race card on Friday.
The first is at 12.50pm.
The final Waratah heat for this series is the feature race.
Wagga also races Tuesday.
