The Daily Advertiser
Home/News/Latest News
Photos

Turvey Park claimed a strong victory in the under 11's competition against Coolamon on the weekend in their first competitive game

JM
By Jimmy Meiklejohn
April 26 2023 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Turvey Park's Sid Baker is pursued by Coolamon's Nate Bradley during their under 10's clash at Maher Oval on Sunday. Picture by Les Smith
Turvey Park's Sid Baker is pursued by Coolamon's Nate Bradley during their under 10's clash at Maher Oval on Sunday. Picture by Les Smith

The Wagga District Junior Football League kicked off for another year on Sunday with Turvey Park and Coolamon facing off in sunny conditions at Maher Oval.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JM

Jimmy Meiklejohn

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.