The Wagga District Junior Football League kicked off for another year on Sunday with Turvey Park and Coolamon facing off in sunny conditions at Maher Oval.
The Bulldogs under 11's team were able to make the most of their home ground advantage to run out winners 8.11 (59) to 0.1 (1).
Bulldogs co-coach Carl Goesch said it was exciting for the boys to get a win in their first competitive game.
"It's always good to get a win," Goesch said.
"But it's more about them having fun and getting out and having a kick, but they were happy with themselves."
Judd McKelvie kicked two goals for the Bulldogs while Remy Anderson, Asher Barklem, Chance Brooks, Jack Gestier, Elijah McIntyre and Patrick Slattery all hit the scoreboard.
Goesch is coaching the side alongside Jono Curry and said they focusing on the kids enjoying their football this year.
"Getting them to have fun really, that's what Turvey is about," he said.
"Just getting them out on the field and we try and get them to experience all of the positions.
"We move them around so they are not just designated to one position.
"They are a good bunch of kids and they don't need too much coaching."
In addition to focusing on developing their skills, another focus for Goesch is getting the boys to play as a team and not as individuals.
"We're just focusing on them playing for each other really," he said.
"It's not all about them as they are a team now and they are playing competitive.
"It doesn't matter who kicks all the goals, it's the team win if we get one."
Jax Cuttle, Brooks, Slattery, Judd Curry, Ryan Goesch and McKelvie were among the best for the Bulldogs while the Hoppers strong performers were Charlie Robinson, Noah Hilton, Thomas Creed, Henry Davis, Lincoln Rudd and Buddy Meyers.
Across other games in the under 11's from the weekend, Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes defeated North Wagga 9.7 (61) to 6.1 (37) while The Rock-Yerong Creek were victorious against Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong 9.12 (66) to 3.4 (22).
Wagga Swans defeated East Wagga-Kooringal 5.9 (39) to 3.6 (24) while Collingullie-Glenfield Park and Wagga Tigers couldn't be separated and shared the points after both scoring 5.4 (34).
It was a good first round for the Bulldogs with two of their four football sides claiming the four points.
Turvey Park Red in the under 15's competition were victorious against the Hoppers 16.17 (113) to 5.4 (34) that included four goals to Jok Alier.
Turvey Park Blue meanwhile went down to Wagga Tigers 14.12 (96) to 1.0 (6) while the Bulldogs also went down in the under 13's to the Hoppers 7.6 (48) to 6.8 (44).
Under 11's Fixture Round Two
TRYC v Coolamon at Kindra Park
MCUE v Collingullie-GP at Apex Park
North Wagga v GGGM at McPherson Oval
EWK v Turvey Park at Gumly Oval
Wagga Swans v Wagga Tigers at Anderson Oval
