IMPOSING prop Kenny Bromwich has been recalled by the Dolphins for Saturday's NRL clash against Canberra Raiders in Wagga.
Bromwich comes back into the Dolphins line-up after serving a one-game suspension last weekend.
Bromwich has been named to start in the front row and means the Dolphins will boast their full-strength forward pack for the first time since round two.
Herman Ese'ese moves to the bench to make way for Bromwich's return, with Kurt Donoghoe out of the 17.
The other significant development for the Dolphins is the inclusion of five-eighth Anthony Milford into the 22-man extended squad.
Milford is aiming to return from a hamstring injury suffered in round five against the Dragons.
Meantime, Jordan Rapana comes into the Raiders' team to replace the injured Nick Cotric.
Rapana missed the Raiders' win over St George-Illawarra due to concussion, while Cotric has been ruled out for four to six weeks with a hamstring injury.
Jack Wighton remains at five-eighth for the Raiders despite a looming move to South Sydney.
