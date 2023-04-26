The Daily Advertiser
Kenny Bromwich will return to the Dolphins team for Saturday's NRL clash against Canberra Raiders in Wagga

MM
By Matt Malone
April 26 2023 - 2:30pm
Kenny Bromwich is back into the Dolphins team for Saturday's NRL clash against Canberra Raiders in Wagga.
IMPOSING prop Kenny Bromwich has been recalled by the Dolphins for Saturday's NRL clash against Canberra Raiders in Wagga.

