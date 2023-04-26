The Daily Advertiser
Junee's Ben Field has performed well at the Australian Little Athletics Championships netting two top 10 finishes in long jump and triple jump

By Jimmy Meiklejohn
April 26 2023 - 4:30pm
Junee's Ben Field with Australian Olympian Kelsey-Lee Barber at the Australian Little Athletics Championships. Picture by ProgressivePR
Junee's Ben Field has performed strongly at the Australian Little Athletics Championships that were held in Melbourne over the weekend.

