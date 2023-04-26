Junee's Ben Field has performed strongly at the Australian Little Athletics Championships that were held in Melbourne over the weekend.
Field finished an impressive fourth in the under 13's triple jump with a strong result of 11.04m while also finishing seventh in the long jump with a 5.04m.
Greg Wiencke trains Field and admitted that Ben was a little bit flat about his performance despite the impressive result.
"It was the second biggest jump he's done legally," Wiencke said.
"But he knew he had more in the tank and he was frustrated with how he went.
"Especially after state where he had a jump there that was a lot bigger than what the winner did.
"So he was a little bit annoyed with himself, but I said to him that you can't do your PB's everyday otherwise every person would be an athlete.
"It's a learning curve for him, but to walk away with fourth is pretty impressive."
The result follows on from Field's impressive performance at the Little Athletics NSW 2023 State Championships where he won the gold medal in triple jump and caps off an athletics season which has seen the young athlete take massive steps forward in his confidence and development.
Canowindra's Lachlan Rice who trains with Wiencke also competed at the championships, claiming a sixth place finish in the under 15's heptathlon which made him the best ranked NSW competitor.
