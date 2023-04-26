The Daily Advertiser
Champion Sydney trainer Chris Waller will be back to defend his crown at Murrumbidgee Turf Club next week

MM
By Matt Malone
April 26 2023 - 3:00pm
Champion Sydney trainer Chris Waller has won four of the last eight Wagga Gold Cups. Picture by Jenny Evans
Champion Sydney trainer Chris Waller has won four of the last eight Wagga Gold Cups. Picture by Jenny Evans

CHAMPION Sydney trainer Chris Waller has confirmed he will be back to defend his crown in next week's $200,000 listed Wagga Gold Cup (2000m).

