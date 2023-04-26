CHAMPION Sydney trainer Chris Waller has confirmed he will be back to defend his crown in next week's $200,000 listed Wagga Gold Cup (2000m).
Waller has quickly established himself as the 'cups king' at Wagga, winning four of the last eight editions of the feature race.
Nominations for this year's feature race at Murrumbidgee Turf Club close on Monday but the Waller stable has confirmed they will be back to defend their crown.
The stable are set to nominate a big team for the Wagga Gold Cup and then weigh up their options from there.
"We will definitely be coming to down to defend our title, there is no doubting that," assistant trainer and racing manager Charlie Duckworth said.
"We will have about six nominations in the race."
One certain starter for the Waller stable is Irish import Wicklow.
The five-year-old is in his third Australian racing campaign and ran fifth in the $150,000 Benchmark 88 Handicap (1500m) at Hawkesbury last Saturday.
Wicklow ran fifth in this year's inaugural $2 million Big Dance (1600m) and is a four-time Saturday city winner in Sydney.
Wicklow is owned by Richard Pegum, who attended university in Wagga, and has a passion for winning the Gold Cup.
He has owned three of Waller's four Wagga Gold Cup winners in Life Less Ordinary, Abdon and Trade Commissioner.
"One confirmed runner is Wicklow, who races in Richard Pegum's colours," Duckworth revealed.
"It is Richard's home town cup so he loves trying to win it despite having actually won the Melbourne Cup."
Aside from targeting Wagga, the Waller stable will also nominate horses for similar options at Gosford and Sunshine Coast, both the day after the Gold Cup.
The $500,000 The Coast 3&4YO Quality (1600m) and $250,000 listed Gosford Gold Cup (2100m) are races that potentially clash at Gosford, while the $500,000 group two Hollindale Stakes (1800m) is the drawcard at Sunshine Coast.
Another cup contender bound for Wagga is the John Sargent-trained Pink Ivory.
Owned by Gerry Harvey, Pink Ivory ran fifth in the group three JRA Plate (2000m) at Randwick earlier this month.
Sargent was first past the post with House Of Cartier in the 2020 Wagga Gold Cup before subsequently losing the race months afterwards due to a positive swab.
