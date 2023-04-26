Members of a Wagga sports club are calling for those responsible for taking off with a valued handmade heater to return the item- no questions asked.
Wagga City Pistol Club secretary Niklas Hammarstrom said the heater - that had been generously donated - was stolen from the club, located on Tasman Road, last Wednesday sometime between 4.30pm and 8.30pm.
The heater is between 180 to 200 centimetres tall, has a hinged door on the front and is "very heavy".
The size and weight of the heater causes Mr Hammarstrom to speculate multiple people would have had to of participated in its removal.
"It was stolen from the Wagga City Pistol Club off Tasman Road, where the suspects cut through the locked gate chain," he said.
"The stove was made and donated by a former member as part of their boiler maker training at TAFE."
Mr Hammarstrom is asking for those who took the heater to drop it off anonymously at the club's front gates, and for community members to keep an eye out for the heater on social media platforms.
"Please keep an eye out for it and if you see it, or think you do, please let me know," he said.
A spokesperson for police said anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Wagga Police Station or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Your story matters, your voice deserves to be heard and I would love to help you share it. I have five years of experience as a Journalist with Australian Community Media covering an array of topics, with a key focus on breaking news and crime and a passion for people. E: taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
