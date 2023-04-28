BED 5 | BATH 2 | CAR 2 |
Sleek and modern, this spacious feature property manages to tick off style while maintaining a welcoming vibe.
Nestled in the heart of Lake Albert, one of the region's most desirable suburbs, this home has been attracting much interest from those looking to combine that modern styling and homey feel.
"Brimming with character, this impressive, fully renovated home merges traditional features with crisp white tones and understated modern features, giving it a beautiful, sleek quality," selling agent Chris Ward said.
Featuring five large bedrooms, a study nook, two stylish bathrooms, a separate lounge and dining area, this home provides plenty of space for the whole family to grow and enjoy.
The stunningly renovated kitchen denotes a modern earthiness which underpins its design, making it the true heart of the home.
Located towards the back of the home with a beautiful northern aspect, the kitchen is bathed in light and warmth, which continues to flow through to the back entertaining and dining areas.
Other features include ducted heating and cooling for year round comfort, a double carport, a generously-sized and covered entertaining area, a built in outdoor spa, and a garden shed for the green thumbs.
Ideally located close to shops, it is also a stone's throw away from the Lake Albert Public School.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.