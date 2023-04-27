The Daily Advertiser
Home/Community/Events

Riverina farmer confidence in satellite GPS technology shaken after British Inmarsat satellite outage throws sowing season schedule

Andrew Mangelsdorf
By Andrew Mangelsdorf
April 27 2023 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
NSW Farmers grains committee chairman Justin Everitt is concerned another satellite outage could take place after last week's drama. Picture by James Wiltshire
NSW Farmers grains committee chairman Justin Everitt is concerned another satellite outage could take place after last week's drama. Picture by James Wiltshire

Days after a major satellite outage caused headaches for Riverina farmers in the middle of sowing season, the ripple effect is still being felt.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Mangelsdorf

Andrew Mangelsdorf

Journalist

Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.