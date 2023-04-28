BED 3 | BATH 1 | CAR 6
Those on the hunt for their very own country oasis could have their dreams realised with this House of the Week.
This stunning 20-acre property, situated on flat, well-drained land with excellent fencing and access, would be ideal for any avid equine enthusiast.
Selling agent Luke Foley said this property presents a rare opportunity offering the perfect balance of space, privacy, and versatility.
"Finding blocks of land like this, with ample space for horses, is becoming increasingly difficult," he said.
His advice to those interested: act fast and "secure your future today by exploring all that this property has to offer."
The property features a 36 x 6m open bay machinery shed with a horse stable, providing ample space to store all equipment and supplies.
The horse stable is perfect for keeping your horses safe and secure, with plenty of room for them to move around and relax when they're not in one of the seven paddocks.
A 6 x 8m garage with double carport makes it easy to park vehicles and keep them safe and secure.
But that's not all - this stunning property also includes a beautiful three-bedroom brick veneer home that "has it all", Luke said.
"The main lounge room is the perfect space to relax after a day of riding, while the separate family room and dining area provide plenty of room to entertain and spend time with loved ones," he said.
"The kitchen is in excellent condition and has everything you need to become the hub of the home."
Additional features of the property include an enclosed 3m x 10m screened room, perfect for enjoying the outdoors without being bothered by insects.
Outside, there is both dog and chook yards, as well as gorgeous private gardens ready for relaxing and enjoying the beauty of nature.
"With its perfect combination of space, privacy, and versatility, this property is truly a horse lover's dream come true," Luke said.
"Whether you're an experienced rider, just getting started or just looking for private lifestyle acreage then this property has everything you need to enjoy your passion, whatever it may be."
