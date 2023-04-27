Hundreds of residents united with family members on Wednesday to send off the ever-endearing and loved by all, Byron Bootes.
The father of three, grandfather and beloved husband of Phyllis Bootes tragically passed away at Gundagai Hospital on Monday, April 17 at 86 years old.
Byron was a longtime Wagga resident and is well-known in the community for his volunteer work for the Salvation Army and for always bringing true Christmas spirit to the town every December.
Every year Byron and Phyllis would decorate their Edmondson Street home with Christmas lights - bringing cheer to all who drove by.
IN OTHER NEWS:
It is a memory that will forever be etched in the hearts of many Wagga locals as they remember the man who wore shorts all year round and had an uncanny resemblance to Santa Claus.
Phyllis said she and Byron had been married for 64-years - having spent their every moment by one another's side until Byron moved in to Gundagai Hospital in March of this year.
"I miss him so much," Phyllis said.
"The funeral was beautiful and I'd like to thank everybody who participated - it meant so much and I felt so loved."
Fellow Salvation Army members said Byron was so well-liked by everyone that they are still ask about him on a regular basis.
Salvation Army co-volunteer Margaret Plowman - who met Byron in 2000 - described him being a "helpful and lovely fellow".
"Byron used to collect donations a lot and he did a lot of work at the Salvation Army store - he would do drop offs and pick ups of furniture and donations," she said.
"He was also very involved in the Salvation Army's Emergency Relief Assistance.
"He was an area coordinator for that in 2002 and he was recognised for his work on multiple occasions.
"He was also part of the Salvation Army Band and he played the euphonium beautifully."
As much as people always remembered him, Margaret said Byron also remembered everyone.
"He was very approachable and he really built up a relationship with the community," she said.
"He was well-known and very generous, he was a helpful man."
Byron was laid to rest at a service on Wednesday afternoon at the Alan Harris McDonald Chapel.
Your story matters, your voice deserves to be heard and I would love to help you share it. I have five years of experience as a Journalist with Australian Community Media covering an array of topics, with a key focus on breaking news and crime and a passion for people. E: taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Your story matters, your voice deserves to be heard and I would love to help you share it. I have five years of experience as a Journalist with Australian Community Media covering an array of topics, with a key focus on breaking news and crime and a passion for people. E: taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.