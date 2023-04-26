The Daily Advertiser
Riverina Police District catch drug-drivers during Anzac Day blitz

By Taylor Dodge
Updated April 26 2023 - 2:25pm, first published 1:00pm
More than a dozen drivers were caught drug-driving across the Riverina Police District. File picture
More than 300 motorists caught offending across the Riverina Police District during a five-day police blitz were slapped with double demerits.

