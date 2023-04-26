More than 300 motorists caught offending across the Riverina Police District during a five-day police blitz were slapped with double demerits.
Operation Anzac Day 2023 commenced at 12.01am Friday and wrapped up at 12.01am Tuesday - with double demerits in place.
During the operation, Riverina Police District conducted almost 3000 random breath tests, with five motorists issued penalty infringement notices for prescribed concentration of alcohol (PCA) offences.
Another 18 motorists returned positive roadside drug tests.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Police also detected 173 speeding offences along with 154 other driving offences.
Penalty infringement notices were handed to four motorists across the Riverina Police District for mobile phone offences and another 11 were issued for seatbelt offences.
A spokesperson for NSW Police said these results reinforce Riverina Police District's commitment to removing inebriated and reckless drivers from our roadways.
Your story matters, your voice deserves to be heard and I would love to help you share it. I have five years of experience as a Journalist with Australian Community Media covering an array of topics, with a key focus on breaking news and crime and a passion for people. E: taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Your story matters, your voice deserves to be heard and I would love to help you share it. I have five years of experience as a Journalist with Australian Community Media covering an array of topics, with a key focus on breaking news and crime and a passion for people. E: taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.