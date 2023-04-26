The Daily Advertiser
Rotary Wagga and Flip Screen send explosive removal device to Ukraine

Flip Screen CEO Sam Turnbull and Gary Robertson from the Rotary Club in Wagga in front of the machine that will be sent to Ukraine. Picture by Dan Holmes.
Flip Screen CEO Sam Turnbull and Gary Robertson from the Rotary Club in Wagga in front of the machine that will be sent to Ukraine. Picture by Dan Holmes.

When Sam Turnbull designed the Flip Screen, he might have been surprised to hear two decades later it would be saving lives.

Dan is a local news Journalist with the Daily Advertiser. He is the winner of 2022's Ossie award for domestic and family violence reporting, and interested economics, politics, and culture. Tips and pitches to: dan.holmes@austcommunitymedia.com.au

