When Sam Turnbull designed the Flip Screen, he might have been surprised to hear two decades later it would be saving lives.
Mr Turnbull created the heavy machine attachment, intending it be used for sorting materials on construction sites, but it turns out it's excellent at removing land mines too.
This is how a visit from the deputy head of the Ukraine mission organised by the Wagga Rotary Club turned into an aid donation worth $75,000.
"Sam made a generous offer to donate one of his machines to the Ukraine," Gary Robertson from Rotary said.
"These machines are useful for mine clearing, and recycling of rubble, which we thought would be both useful things in Ukraine at this time.
"Sam had an immediate understanding of the need for us to support Ukraine - I think his words were 'your fight is our fight'."
The machine will fly from Brisbane to Ukraine with Bushmaster armoured vehicles supplied by the Australian Government in the coming weeks.
While there is an ongoing need for aid funding in Ukraine, Mr Turnbull said he wanted to do something more material for the cause.
"The part about this is we can actually do something directly," he said.
"You find out these charities have a boss who's on $800,000 or something, and think, really? Where's my money actually going?
"I feel really comfortable with this being a direct thing, and a humanitarian thing. Hopefully there will be people walking around safe as a result of this that would have been otherwise."
The Flip Screen can be attatched to most common loaders, and uses their existing hydraulic system to scoop up soil, then effectively sieve it away from munitions. Mr Turnbull says the construction is equipped to deal with the detonation of mines and cluster munitions.
It has even been used for the removal of anti-tank mines.
"Most explosives, it'll scratch the paint and that's about it," he said.
"With the anti-tank stuff ... it did damage the barrel, but we replaced it. I think we've replaced the barrel on that machine three times now,"
"It's a lot cheaper than replacing the whole thing."
Mr Robertson said Rotary's international network gave it the ability to facilitate donations like this, and make sure they were getting to the right people.
"Rotary has a presence in Ukraine, like we do in countries all around the world."
"This means we have connections one rotary club to another, so there's no kickbacks, or corruption."
"Why this works with Flip Screen, is because we've been able to extend our connections with the Australian military to get things over there, and they have connections with the military to make sure everything's taken on from there."
Dan is a local news Journalist with the Daily Advertiser. He is the winner of 2022's Ossie award for domestic and family violence reporting, and interested economics, politics, and culture. Tips and pitches to: dan.holmes@austcommunitymedia.com.au
