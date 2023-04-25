A motorcyclist has been taken to hospital after a collision with a car at a Wagga intersection on Tuesday night.
Emergency services responded to reports of a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Bruce Street and Bourke Street at Tolland about 6.40pm.
A spokesperson for NSW Ambulance said paramedics treated a man in his 20s - the rider of the motorcycle - at the scene.
The man sustained a suspected injury to his head after he was thrown from the motorcycle.
He was stabilised at the scene before being taken to Wagga Base Hospital in a stable condition.
Another three people involved in the collision escaped unscathed, the spokesperson said.
