Motorcyclist taken to Wagga Base Hospital after colliding with car on Bourke Street in Tolland

Taylor Dodge
By Taylor Dodge
Updated April 26 2023 - 1:56pm, first published 8:30am
A motorcyclist has been taken to hospital after a collision with a car at a Wagga intersection on Tuesday night.

